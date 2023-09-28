Police Minister Bheki Cele says just under 200 000 people were murdered in the country in the past ten years.

The figure has risen from just over 16 000 in the 2012/2013 financial year to 25 000 in 2021 to 2022.

He was replying to a question by Freedom Front Plus Leader Pieter Groenewald.

The figures show that murders increased steadily from 16 213 in 2012/13 to more than 21 000 in 2019/2020.

The numbers decreased to 19 900 in the COVID-19 period of 2020 to 2021.

They then jumped dramatically to over 25 000 in the 2021 to 2022 financial year.

The question had requested the age and gender of the victims.

Cele says however that this information is not always provided as it is not required.

The information does not include the areas where the murders took place either.