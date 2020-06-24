Femicide and child murder incidents have been flaring up recently as the country continues with Level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown.

The funeral of a three-year-old girl, Ansia Kheha, found murdered will be held on Thursday morning in Orange Farm.

The little girl was found murdered in Orange Farm last week and her body was disposed of in a veld six kilometers from her home.

The funeral will take place at Orange Farm Multi Purpose Centre and she will be buried at Olifantsvlei Cemetery.

The Solly Mkhabela Foundation in partnership with the City of Joburg have joined hands to make sure that the young Ansia Kheha gets a dignified funeral as per the request of her family.

In the video below community members at outraged over Kheha’s death:

Orange Farm residents have accused the local police of not doing enough to protect women and children. This comes after the murder of Kheha and two women were murdered in the area.

They say gender-based violence (GBV) is rife in the south of Johannesburg township. Senior government officials visited the area to assess the situation.

The family of the slain little girl says they are still struggling to come to terms with her murder. Family spokesperson, Anna Khoza, says they will remember her friendly and quiet demeanor.

“The incident is hurtful. It is very painful to lose a child who was never sick. Even now my wish is that I can see her. She was a well-behaved child,” says Khoza.

Arrest perpetrators

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko has appealed to law enforcement agencies to swiftly arrest perpetrators who commit crimes against women and children.

“They are alarmist in all parts of Gauteng. They are not necessarily in Orange Farm. It is just that maybe it happens here. It happens close to one another. But if you realize it happens all over Gauteng. In Kangala a one-year-old. In Eersterus a 42-year-old. It’s Manelisi, Soshanguve. So it is sporadic incidences within Gauteng. So it is not necessarily Orange Farm. Unless those that are copy cats they then kill people from somewhere then come and dump them in Orange Farm as if these incidents are happening in Orange Farm,” says Mazibuko.

The suspect in the murder case of the three-year-old girl is yet to be arrested.