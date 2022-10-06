The funeral service of Shirley Mtiyane will be held at the Methodist Church in Dube Soweto.

The body of the 67-year-old woman was found at the Sharp Stadium in Mofolo, on Sunday.

Mtiyane had been missing since last Thursday, following her routine morning jog.

Her family says there were numerous bruises on her body, which was discovered in a dilapidated toilet.

She woke up on Thursday morning 29 September and embarked on her routine jog from her Dube home at 5:30 am. However, she did not return home after the jog.

The Dube community rallied together and retraced her steps – which led them to the Mofolo Stadium where there is an old running track.

Family, friends and the Church have mobilized to spread the message against “Woman Abuse”. Even in your absence you manage to inspire people to be active and believe in the human right to be independent and safe.#shirleymtiyane pic.twitter.com/lEl6LEaVp9 — Omak40 (@KamoKDuiker) October 4, 2022

On Sunday, they discovered her lifeless body, bruised in a dilapidated toilet behind the running track.

The family and community are still calling for the perpetrators to be found and arrested.

The community is planning on closing a hole suspected to belong to the illegal miners or zama zamas close to where her body was found, after her burial.