The murder trial of North West Billionaire Wandile Bozwana has yet again been postponed at the High Court in Pretoria on Monday. Defense Counsel for accused number one and two failed to make it to court due to illness. This after Judge Papi Mosopa planned to prioritise and expedite the trial that has been dragging on for six years. Sipho Hudla, Robert Mutope, Bonginkosi Khumalo and Vusi Khekhe Mathibela will be remanded in custody. They stand accused of the murder of Bozwana and the attempted murder of his business associate Mpho Baloyi.

Mathibela and his three co-accused made a brief appearance before the trial was postponed again. The State was ready to proceed with closing arguments when the court was informed of the absence of one of the defense counsel. Jugde Mosopa who had earlier postponed two matters to prioritise the Bozwana murder trial, expressed his dissatisfaction.

“I was informed by Mr Verby that Mrs Van Den Heever is ill and is not present today and that her instructing attorney Mr Makhanya would arrange a date on her behalf, I do not know what the illness is that she is suffering from at the moment. We have arranged a date with her for the third of June,” says Jennifer Cronje, prosecutor.

Defense attorney for the other accused apologised on behalf of Advocate Anneline Van Den Heever who reportedly fell ill, and only informed the court at the last minute.

“I can confirm that she is not hospitalised but her voice is also not audible I could also feel that she was sick. She only canvassed that to me this morning,” says Mpesi Makhanya, defence attorney.

The accused are standing trial for the 2015 murder of Wandile Bozwana and the attempted murder of his business associate Mpho Baloyi. The matter has been postponed to June 3rd for the State to give closing arguments.

