Murder rates have shown a decrease in the period from January to March of this year, as compared to the previous quarter. The murder figures now stand at 6 289.

In the period from October to December last year, 7 555 murders were committed.

Police say most contact crimes have shown an increase for the period January to March 2023 compared to the same period last year.

General Norman Sekhukhune says, “With contact crime increase: murder 206; decrease sex offences 594; attempt murder 475; assault GBV 98; common robbery increase; common assault 3480.”

Police top brass are briefing Parliament’s Police committee on the fourth quarter crime statistics for the 2022/23 financial year.

However, Police Minister Bheki Cele says he is concerned about the rape figures and abuse of women.

“No matter how hard we try, if we have not managed to prevent the deaths of civil South Africans through criminal activities, we have not reached our destination. There are things that we are putting on the table, efforts that we are working towards. We will be working hard because this presents an opportunity, murders should go down, women must be killed, and they must not be raped. One of the most worrying things is the area of rape and abuse of women. We are working on the document that was passed by Cabinet.”

Cele says while there is still a lot of work to be done, he is seeing an improvement. “What we can say, Chairperson, we regard as a turning point. Not going back to very dark days, not out of the tunnel, seeing light….”

VIDEO: Fourth Quarter Crime Statistic briefing:



‘Heading in right direction’

National Police Commissioner, General Fanie Masemola, says he is happy with some of the areas of improvement in the crime statistics.

The statistics show an increase in murder cases by just over 200 when compared to the same period last year, while sexual offences decreased by 594. Masemola says they are noting improvements.

“There is a markable improvement. There is a better tomorrow than what we have now. changed strategies from what we do… heading in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Police Committee Chairperson, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, has noted a positive change in crime statistics. Joemat-Pettersson says they welcome areas of improvement.

<br />

6289 PEOPLE MURDERED IN SOUTH AFRICA by SABC Digital News