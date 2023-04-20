The community in Soweto is in shock following the gruesome murder of two children aged five and six.

Emotions are running high as residents describe the incident as the worst tragedy to have hit the community. The boys were reported missing at Moroka police station on Wednesday night.

Their bodies were found mutilated in the area on Thursday morning.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, “One was discovered in White City, while the other was discovered later in Rockville.”

Police have condemned the murders and have appealed to anyone with information that could help investigators to contact them.