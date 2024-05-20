Murder case of University of Limpopo student postponed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The case against three men who stand accused of killing a University of Limpopo student has been postponed to next Monday in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court outside Polokwane.

The accused, Koketso Molepo, Thapelo Seabi and Maphakga Maphoto, are charged with killing 24-year-old Pleasure Khoza, a Human Resource student, during a robbery outside the university campus gate.

Singing and chanting in solidarity as a form of protest outside the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court outside Polokwane.

Students at the university protested against the accused being granted bail.

The three allegedly attacked Khoza and another student, as they were walking back to their off-campus residence after attending a party.

It is alleged that both the accused were arrested at the scene.

Molepo and Seabi were initially in police custody while Maphoto was being treated at the hospital.

Seabi and Maphoto have abpandoned their bail application.

University of Limpopo SRC President, Khutso Mamabolo, says students do not feel safe.

“Two of the accused have chosen to abandon bail. To us, which is a clear sign that these people know that they are guilty, and there is no way that they must associate with the community of Mankweng again. The third accused who was in the hospital and has an office came here to listen to what the court would say. Also for him, we are saying that no bail must be granted to this person. They have been terrorizing our students for a very long and we are happy that the police have captured them and they must be sent to prison for a very long time,” said Mamabolo.

Twenty-four-year-old, Pleasure Khoza was laid to rest over the past weekend in Phalaborwa.

The case returns to the same court on Monday next week.