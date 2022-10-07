All four women accused of the murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu have admitted taking only R3000 from Zulu’s residential complex in Northwold in Randburg, north of Johannesburg.

They have however denied causing his death, nor knowing about the R60 000 that the state alleges was stolen from the apartment the day he was found murdered on the 6th of November 2020.

The state alleges that Prince Zulu and his roommate, Nkosi Msimang, had been drugged by the accused before several household items and cash was stolen from the apartment.

The case has been adjourned till Monday.



Lawyers for all four accused say their clients will tell the court that they only took R3000 from Prince Zulu’s apartment, which they shared among themselves, each receiving R750.

They also deny knowledge of the stolen items from the residential complex, which the investigating officer, Mokwena Mojapelo, testified that they included cellphones, a laptop, a microwave, a television set, and cash, which Msimang puts at R80 000.

The lawyer for Tshegofatso Moremane, the accused one, asked Mojapelo if he knew the serial number of the stolen laptop and the make of the two cellphones. But Mojapelo says he did not know the serial number nor the make of the stolen phones.

Moremane, through her lawyer, will testify that she returned the microwave, a whiskey set, and plates she took from the deceased’s apartment.

Mojapelo says the accused are linked to the crime through the stolen items found in their possession, including drugs, the cellphone tower locations which place them at the crime scene and confessions they made to police.

Accused 3 and 4 Margaret Koaile and Portia Mmola says they were assaulted by the police after they were arrested on the 20th of November and ordered to tell the truth as they had killed a very important person. But, Mojapelo denies the claim. He further told the court that they found Koaile in possession of a blanket taken from Prince Zulu’s apartment. Police also found eight pills they believe to be drugs and eye genes in her bag when she was arrested.

According to the charge sheet, November 6, 2020, the accused went to a popular restaurant in Randburg for drinks.

They subsequently joined Prince Zulu and his friend Nkosi Msimang who bought them alcohol. They all moved to Zulu’s apartment later. The state alleges that Prince Zulu and Msimang had been drugged by the accused before several household items and cash were stolen from the apartment.