The trial of two brothers, Dylan and Ned Govender, who are facing murder and attempted murder charges related to the 2021 unrest in KwaZulu Natal, has been postponed by the Durban High Court.

Trial of brothers accused of murder during the July 2021 unrest under way:

Witnesses that were expected to take the stand today were unavailable.

A witness from the police records centre, who took photographs of cartridges that were found at the crime scene, is expected to take the stand tomorrow.

The court is also expected to hear from a police officer on whether standard operating procedures were followed during an identity parade unit. The murder of Mondli Majola took place in Phoenix, an area that emerged as a hotspot during the looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.