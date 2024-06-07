Murder case of Joburg pastry Chef postponed to June 13

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The case against a 40-year-old man accused of murdering his girlfriend, popular Joburg pastry chef Charlotte Thembekile Letlape, has been postponed to June 13.

Sibusiso Zitha made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning. He faces a charge of murdering Letlape, who is also popularly known as the “Pastry Princess.”

Zitha will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

It is also believed that the accused has a pending warrant of arrest for assault.

State prosecutor, Yusuf Baba confirmed that more charges will be added.

Meanwhile, former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has urged South African men to take a stand against gender-based violence.

“I ask that men in South Africa take this and be in front because this is their problem. The violence of men against women is a male issue and men if they decide that they will never hit anyone, that would be the end of the story. So we urge everybody to do what they can. It is not good enough to be a good man and not be a perpetrator,” she says.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Gender-Based Violence Amendment Bill.

Research associate for Inequality Studies Lisa Vetten says the stats of Gender-Based violence cases have drastically increased.

“We need to look at reducing children’s exposure to violence. Research suggests that when children have themselves been abused or exposed to violence, there is quite a strong likelihood that kind of circle may well repeat itself into adulthood,” adds Vetten.

