The case of the five accused in the murder of Collins Chabane Mayor Moses Maluleke is set to be heard at the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, in May next year.

The five briefly appeared before the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where the bail application of two of them was rolled over to Friday.

Maluleke was gunned down at his home at Xikundu village in July this year. His 18-year-old son was also shot and injured.

A month ago the two accused applied for bail at the Malamulele Magistrates’ Court.

The town of Malamulele was brought to a standstill on Thursday morning. This as protesting community members closed all shops in town. They say it cannot be business as usual while their selfless mayor was brutally killed. They want the five men who have been arrested for the killing to be denied bail. The protest however left consumers stranded.

“I am from Joburg, I came here yesterday to apply for my child’s ID. So I found that Home Affairs is not working today and tomorrow. I don’t know how I am going to do this because Home Affairs is not working and my child needs an ID,” says a concerned parent.

Employees at most shops worry that the constant protests that shut the town down might lead to some losing their jobs.

“We have to reach our target. And at bears we have a special for these two days. We’re not going to do anything we can sit outside and it’s not fair,” says a Bears employee.

In court, two of the accused, Wiseman Baloyi and Isaack Mudau’s bail applications was rolled over to Friday. The other accused, Avhatakali Mulaudzi, Shumani Nemadozi and Tshianeo Munyai were served with indictments.

Their trial has been set for two weeks starting on the 29th of May next year at the High Court in Polokwane. Maluleke’s brother, Eticken has raised concerns that the alleged masterminds behind the crime have not been arrested.

“As a family we feel case is not moving forward. There is always talk of people being masterminds behind the crime but to this day, none of them have been arrested. So when they came to try it without any of the masterminds being arrested, it worries us,” says Eticken.

Meanwhile, the current mayor of Collins Chabane Municipality Shadrack Maluleke, has expressed satisfaction on the progress of the investigations, as the trial date has been set for May next year in the High Court in Polokwane.

“We are impressed by the progress which is being made here. Given that the accused number one, number two and five, it had been announced that they will be appearing in the High Court in polygon and as such we think that is a good progress,” explain Maluleke.

The five each faces a count of murder, one of attempted murder, another of conspiracy to commit murder, a charge of possession of illegal firearm, another of possession of ammunition as well as a charge of robbery.