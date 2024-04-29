Murder case against Limpopo socialite postponed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The murder case against a prominent Limpopo media socialite, accused of killing his partner, has been postponed to Friday in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court. The matter was postponed due to outstanding DNA results.

Livhuwani Madadzhe is accused of killing his partner Lindelani Nengovhela and discarding the body in a pit toilet at Mangodi Ha-Sidou Village, outside Thohoyandou last year.

Madadzhe, who has a big following on social media, was previously arrested for allegedly faking his mother’s death. State Prosecutor, Mashudu Nekhumbe, says the issue of outstanding DNA results is being resolved.

“Outstanding issue my worship. It is the DNA results. I called Forensic; they are assisting in checking what is the delay as this is a high-profile case. The DNA result will be available and the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) requested that this case be postponed for two weeks so that they can get the DNA.”

Madadzhe’s lawyer, Advocate Ntsako Hlungwane, has made an application for the case to be struck off the roll while the state is awaiting DNA results. But his application was not granted.

Hlungwane explains, “The issue of the DNA and whatever this is a song which has been sung from day one. It is my humble submission and my request and my application that this matter be struck off the roll worship. If the state house would be in order, therefore, worship, we know that we have got a word to reinstate meaning that the case will be reinstated.”

The court emphasised that the matter would be struck off the roll if the state fails to furnish DNA results on Friday. Madadzhe is out on bail of R50 000.