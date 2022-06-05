The murder case against four accused that allegedly gunned down two SAMWU leaders, over VBS investments in the Vhembe district municipality, will resume in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Monday in Limpopo.

The three Radzuma siblings, Ndivhuwo, Percy, Simon and Thabo Sibanze allegedly shot and killed Timmy Musetsho and Ronald Mani in separate incidents in Thohoyandou, in 2019. The two were against the Vhembe district municipality investing 300 million rand in the defunct VBS mutual bank.

The court is expected to make a ruling on whether magistrate Rendani Netshiunda should rescue himself or not. The application on recusal was made last week by Percy Radzuma’s lawyer Tshifhiwa Matodzi.

Sibanze, an eSwatini national, faces two counts of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. While his co-accused, the Radzuma siblings face six counts of murder, ten of possession of unlicensed fire-arms and ammunition.

