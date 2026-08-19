Murder accused Tiffany Meek back in court

The trial of the woman accused of the murder of her son is expected to resume in the High Court in Johannesburg this Wednesday morning.

Tiffany Meek allegedly murdered 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek in Fleurhof, Johannesburg, in May last year.

The state is expected to call a new key witness, possibly Jayden-Lee’s scholar transport driver or his teacher.

Their evidence is expected to shed more light on the timeline of the boy’s disappearance.

The case has attracted widespread attention since Jayden-Lee’s disappearance and subsequent death.

The state has been building its case around the events leading up to the boy’s disappearance, with the next witness expected to provide further insight into his movements and whereabouts at the time.

The proceedings are scheduled to continue until Thursday, with the state expected to lead evidence from the new witness.

VIDEO | Tiffany Meek’s murder case June 12, 2026:



-Reporting by Siphesihle Nhlapo.