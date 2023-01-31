Murder accused and prominent Limpopo-based comedian, Livhuwani Madadzhe has been remanded in custody. Madadzhe has been charged with murder, relating to the death of his partner, Lindelani Nengovhela at their home on Saturday.

He made a brief appearance before the court at the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court, where he abandoned bail.

Madadzhe looked calmer than during his first court appearance on Monday.

Nengovhela’s family says they are pleased that they will be able to arrange for her funeral while Madadzhe is in police custody.

“Today we are feeling grateful because he is no longer attending the funeral. Now we are very grateful,” says Munyadziwa Nengovhela, the deceased’s sister.

A local non-profit organisation says it attempted to offer support to Nengovhela several times. This after social media posts about alleged domestic violence meted out to her allegedly by Madadzhe.

“We’ve tried as Thohoyandou Women’s support to reach out to Lindelani, I think we have done that three times. We were having an appointment with her to say we will meet at the end of January. But because of unforeseen circumstances, this has just happened,” says Mulatedzi Raamo, GVB Activist.

Commanding a social media following in the thousands, Madadzhe’s case has drawn the attention of many in the area.

“As EFF in Vhembe region, we already gave the family an attorney who is going to make sure that justice is served and whoever is responsible for this murder rots in jail,” says Phathutshedzo Begwa from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

We don’t expect the law to be lenient on him because somebody died here and this case is a bit different from other cases because this woman came here to open cases several times. Unfortunately, as women we get overwhelmed,” says Tebogo Mmamorobela from ANC Women’s League.

The case has been postponed to the 23rd of February.



