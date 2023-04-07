The ANC’s Mopani District Municipality in Limpopo is seeking an interdict from the High Court in Polokwane, to stop the Co-operative Governance Department from placing it under administration.

The matter will be heard in court in July.

The district municipality argues that the intention is a political ploy to remove the ANC regional leaders from power.

However, the ANC PEC says it has noted the provincial government’s decision to place both the Mopani district and Bela Bela municipalities under administration.

This follows allegations of maladministration and poor governance.

The department says it will challenge the interdict. Meanwhile, ActionSA leader in Limpopo, Sello Lediga, says corruption has led to the current events in the province.

“It can only happen in the ANC. In the Mopani District, the same government will take another to court in a matter they can negotiate amongst themselves. As a ruling party, the governance failure and corruption of both Mopani district municipality and the ANC government in Limpopo is legendary now. The chickens have come home to roost as Makamu tries to reign in his comrades in the region.”

Mopani district municipality under mandatory intervention: