The Mayor of Sedibeng District Municipality, Lerato Maloka, says various municipalities collaborate for the benefit of residents irrespective of their political affiliation. Maloka was speaking ahead of the 4th installment of the Presidential Imbizo that will take place on Friday.

The Imbizo under the theme: Leave No One Behind is an important public participation platform that aims to give citizens a voice.

The Sedibeng District Municipality, which is located on the Southern tip of the Gauteng Province comprises Emfuleni Municipality which is under administration, Midvaal which is DA-led, and Lesedi under the ANC.

As the fourth edition of the Presidential Imbizo descends upon this town, a number of issues come under the spotlight.

The Mayor says through the District Development Model (DDM), various municipalities cooperate in the interest of residents besides their political affiliations.

“We have signed a declaration as the various mayors from various municipalities, we work very well together and our priority is to work well under the District Development Model and deliver services to our communities. ”

The Imbizo will track the progress of the institutionalisation of the DDM in the District Municipality and how it will have an impact on the people.

A mother of a 3-month-old baby, Rosina Xaba, and another resident in Sharpville, Sello Pule have always been burdened with having to travel a long distance to access government services. But this now has seemingly changed as the government is bringing services to the community.

“I’m so happy with these services, it means we don’t have to go to town anymore but these services can be brought to us. We used to struggle with transport money but now things are better,” says Xaba.

Pule says; “We like to thank the government for the UIF and home affairs services that they have brought to us. We don’t have to commute anymore to town to get these services. ”

The government aims to sustain this initiative which will deliver services to the doorstep of residents.

“People in this area have received these services well. This project started on the 27th of July and we will be going throughout other parts of Gauteng to offer services to the people,“ says Vereeniging UIF supervisor Winnie Maake.

The people of Sedibeng District Municipality expect the President to address issues of high levels of unemployment, skills shortages, and aged water and sanitation infrastructure that results in sewer blockages, spillages, pump station breakdowns, water leaks, and pipe bursts.

The President alongside his Ministers, MECs, Mayors, and MMCs will engage with members of the community at the Sharpeville Cricket Pitch.