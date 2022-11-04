President Cyril Ramaphosa says municipalities and government departments owe Eskom more than R50 billion.

Ramaphosa conducted his final quarterly question and answer session in the National Assembly for 2022 on Thursday.

He says a multi-disciplinary revenue committee was established to ensure that this debt by municipalities and other government organs to Eskom is paid.

“The debt owed to Eskom by municipalities and government departments stands at more than R50 billion. Non-payment is unacceptable. The department of COGTA as part of consultations on the ongoing process hopes to gain traction, resulting in a situation where less and less municipalities and government departments owe less money to Eskom,” says Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa says a process is underway to determine the amounts that cabinet members, who were entitled to free electricity in accordance with the ministerial handbook, must repay.

Last month the President withdrew the latest version of the ministerial handbook, which sets out the perks of cabinet members.

DA leader John Steenhuisen asked if money will be repaid for free electricity used during April and last month.

The President says a reconciliation process is underway: “When I withdrew the handbook, it was so the process could be properly investigated. Salaries of public representatives are determined by an independent body and it occurred to me that an issue such as this one, once properly processed should be properly examined by an independent body.”