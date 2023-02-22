Mismanagement and inability to collect revenue from residents is putting municipalities in financial distress leading to inability to deliver basic services to residents.

Researcher at the Public Affairs Research Institute Dr Tracey Ledger made these assertions after residents in Kimberley complained that they cannot afford to pay for services including water and electricity.

A number of households, some in the indigent register in Kimberley have had their electricity disconnected due to non-payment.

This comes as Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana prepares to deliver his Budget Speech, Dr Ledger says indigent households are at the receiving end as more municipalities become dysfunctional.

“The indigent households only get 50 kwh per month and households use more electricity than that, so the problem is that the household needs 300 kwh of electricity every month to cover their needs and the indigent policy is only giving them 50 kwh. This is a huge problem because what we’ve got are poor households that have to have electricity to live to cook, to be able to do anything but they cannot do anything,” says Ledger.

