Municipal service monitor, Municipal IQ, has called the addition 15 percent electricity tariff increase being considered by energy regulator Nersa outrageous.

If granted, the tariff increase will take effect within the next three months, which will amount to a total of 33 percent electricity tariff increase overall.

The organisation will hold a public hearing about the consultation paper on the 24th of April, before the April 28th deadline for comments.

Municipal IQ Managing Director Kevin Allan, says the municipalities are also concerned about the possible increase.

“The municipalities themselves are deeply concerned about this because they already are fearful of the consequences- the impact of this really very significant increase. So, this new increase is being proposed at the moment- got to go out for consultation and so it’s not about to be imposed now, but it will be in the near future- so, that’s upcoming. But yes, in total that will be 33 percent increase- over a very short period of time- which sounds pretty outrageous to me.”