Audit outcomes of municipalities paint a bleak picture of how public finances are managed. Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has presented the audit outcomes of municipalities to Parliament on Wednesday.

The AG has found a reduction in the number of clean audits, with the City of Tshwane receiving an adverse finding.

In addition, the AG says poor financial management and crumbling municipal infrastructure impact service delivery negatively and causes harm to the public.

Maluleke, however, says there’s a reduction in the number of disclaimers. “Which tells us that there are a number of leaders in local government and also in provincial government that are heading our call to deal decisively with disclaimers there have been at 9 previous disclaimers that have moved out of that space which demonstrates that with decisive action it is possible to move out of disclaimer zone which is ever so undesirable,” explains Maluleke.