Renowned broadcaster and Munghana Lonene presenter, Eric Makelane has passed away in the early hours of Monday.

Makelane, popularly known as “Khel Khel” joined the SABC in 1987 as a junior announcer and later promoted to senior announcer.

Munghana Lonene’s acting Station Manager, Tebogo Magubane says Makelane served the public broadcaster well for 33 years.

“Mr Makelane passed on this morning at around five in the morning and he had been a valued member of our team since the first of September 1987 when he joined the station meaning he had served the South African Broadcasting Corporation for 33 years up until his unfortunate passing.”

Magubane says at the time of his death he was hosting a talk show on social issues known as Gongomela.

“Mr. Makelane was presenting our midweek show Gongomela between 10 pm in the evening and 1H00 am in the morning. He was known for having a special ability to facilitate a talk show that dealt with social issues and he won an award for that show where he was announced as the best presenter for night shows. We ask everyone to keep his family in their thoughts.”