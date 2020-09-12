Eric Makalane worked for the SABC for 33 years since 1987.

SABC’s Munghana Lonene FM presenter DJ “Khel -Khel” Eric Makalane has been laid to rest at his home village of Zanghoma outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

Yi fambile nhenha! Etlela hiku rhula wena Khel-Khel Goodfriday Eric Makelana wa Mthetho wa Nyombhozi, wena ntukulu wa Khisimusi. Phu choyoyooo 😇#RIPKhelKhel #wowowoo pic.twitter.com/ugeQA5lHie — Munghana Lonene FM (@Munghana) September 12, 2020

He was infected with the coronavirus and died of COVID-19 related complications on Monday.

He worked for the SABC for 33 years since 1987.

Proceedings started by the burial service at the local cemetery and now the funeral service, which includes a short program, is continuing at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, ten children and ten grandchildren.