SABC’s Munghana Lonene FM presenter DJ “Khel -Khel” Eric Makalane has been laid to rest at his home village of Zanghoma outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

 

He was infected with the coronavirus and died of COVID-19 related complications on Monday.

He worked for the SABC for 33 years since 1987.

Proceedings started by the burial service at the local cemetery and now the funeral service, which includes a short program, is continuing at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, ten children and ten grandchildren.