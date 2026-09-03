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Mum, uncle fly out to search for missing Terricia Govender in Nepal

  • A drone view of a broken bridge and damaged houses after the flash floods and mudslide, at Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 28, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

The mother and uncle of a Durban woman who is still missing in Nepal nine days after devastating floods, are flying to the South Asian country to go and look for her.

Thirty-three-year-old Terricia Govender from Isipingo in the south of Durban last spoke to her family the day before the floods struck.

She had just completed a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash.

Her last known location was the Gyirong Immigration Centre, which is believed to have been washed away when the catastrophic floods hit.

Despite efforts by authorities, the embassy and rescue teams, her family still has no word on her whereabouts.

Family friend Arvin Maharaj and other relatives accompanied Linda Govender to the airport.

VIDEO | Terricia Govender’s family is preparing to leave for Nepal to search for her

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