Mum, uncle fly out to search for missing Terricia Govender in Nepal

The mother and uncle of a Durban woman who is still missing in Nepal nine days after devastating floods, are flying to the South Asian country to go and look for her.

Thirty-three-year-old Terricia Govender from Isipingo in the south of Durban last spoke to her family the day before the floods struck.

She had just completed a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash.

Her last known location was the Gyirong Immigration Centre, which is believed to have been washed away when the catastrophic floods hit.

Despite efforts by authorities, the embassy and rescue teams, her family still has no word on her whereabouts.

Family friend Arvin Maharaj and other relatives accompanied Linda Govender to the airport.

Nine days after devastating floods struck Nepal, Linda Govender is flying to the country with her brother to search for her missing daughter, 33-year-old Terricia. Family friend Arvin Maharaj says they are holding onto hope that Linda will find Terricia. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Vl3buKd5c3 — Gcinokuhle Malinga (@Logic_Malinga) September 3, 2026

VIDEO | Terricia Govender’s family is preparing to leave for Nepal to search for her