Multiple murder accused Ndodana Tshuma due back in court today

The case of UK fugitive and multiple murder accused, Ndodana Tshuma, is due back in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court this Wednesday morning.

Tshuma’s previous appearance was postponed after the court found that his plea, the State’s documentation, and the relevant provisions of the Criminal Procedure Act did not align.

He had pleaded guilty to firearm-related charges, including possession of an unlicensed pistol and ammunition.

Tshuma is wanted in the UK in connection with the murder of his wife and two daughters.

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