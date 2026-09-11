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Multimillion-rand romance scammers extradited to US

Scam
  • Nigerian online romance scam
  • Image Credits :
  • Pixabay
SABC News

Six Nigerian nationals who are suspects in a multimillion-rand online romance scam have been extradited to the United States on a charter flight following medical clearance undertaken at the Cape Town International Airport.

Allegedly linked to the Black Axe organised criminal network, they face charges of money laundering and wire fraud.

They will await trial upon arriving on US soil.

The Hawks say they had initially arrested eight suspects in 2021, with one having been granted bail and another was extradited to the US in 2024.

Hawks’ spokesperson Katlego Mogale says, “These suspects have been in our country, they will be charged in America, and they will stand trial in America. That’s sending a message out there that, collaboration in all our law enforcement agencies, both in South Africa and outside does truly work.”

Video | Romance Scam | Nigerians’ extradition under way in Cape Town:

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