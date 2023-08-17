The Multi-Party Charter for South Africa that is meeting for its second and final day at Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, has agreed that the leader of the largest party will represent the coalition as the head of government business should they win next year’s general elections.

Leaders of seven political parties met to formulate terms of agreements for their new partnership ahead of next year’s general elections.

The seven political parties have reached a number of power-sharing decisions over the last two days.

Their goal is to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from national government for the first time in post-apartheid South Africa.

Chairperson of the meeting, Professor William Gumede,-says they also agreed that cabinet must reflect the diversity of the South African people.

The parties are expected to conclude negotiations today whereafter they will share their convention declaration with the media and public.

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Tony Leon says the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa initiative is long overdue and promises a much-needed opposition to the ruling party.

“There were one or two things such as an open market economy which is very distinctively not the ANC. The end of cadre deployment also very distinguishing from the ANC and then the fact that they are going to have a degree, or a lot of federalism meant to mend a very strong and a failing unitary state. They are saying in the statements we want to devote power to the lowest levels of government where it can be effectively exercised which is a steep change from the South African governing arrangements of the present day.”