Multi-million rand asbestos case postponed

The multi million rand Asbestos case in the Free State High court has been postponed to April next year for trial.

This after the accused who include former Free State premier Ace Magashule appeared in court for the pre trial hearing.

The court agreed the matter will continue with or without the presence of accused number 17, Moroadi Cholota who is studying in the USA.

Cholota is Magashule’s former PA.

The court has indicated that her extradition is at the stage of being signed off by the the American court.

Magashule says delays in the case are deliberate and are wasting state resources.

The case relates to the alleged irregular awarding of the R255 million asbestos roof removal contract in 2014.

Eighteen accused, including several companies, face more than 70 counts of corruption and money laundering.

Magashule says, “Almost five years wasting time, money, resources, everything so deliberate. But because we want to see justice happening, we want to know who is corrupt, who is not corrupt. In April, I’m happy that the truth will come out, South Africans will know who is corrupt, who is not corrupt.”

