Bulk water project halted yet again in Giyani

The multi-billion rand water reticulation bulk water project in Giyani, Limpopo has come to a standstill yet again.

This after the local Chamber of Commerce allegedly closed the construction plant demanding that local service providers be awarded tenders.

The group has accused the Water and Sanitation Department of appointing a main contractor without their knowledge.

In a similar situation, local businesses have also allegedly stopped a R41-million water project in Tzaneen.

One business owner says, “The concern is that the majority of business people in Giyani are not benefitting and there is a lot of corruption happening. As locals we are not recognised, including our companies were not recognised.”

Another says, “We feel very sidelined…because we tried to engage with them several times before this project and we told them that we really need to be part and parcel of this as they used to promise us that they will engage us should anything happen.”

Meanwhile, Water and Sanitation Department spokesperson Wisani Mavasa says the closure of projects is denying people access to clean drinking water.

“Now the community or the business forum in Giyani stopped operations and is saying that only local service providers should be appointed on this project. The department is committed to further engaging with the forum with the hope of finding one another as these delays are going to cause another setback to the timelines set to complete this project and also the delivery of water to communities that are meant to benefit from this project.”