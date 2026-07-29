Multi-agency operation targets illegal trade in Joburg CBD

A major operation targeting counterfeit and illicit goods is underway in the Johannesburg CBD, with the South African Police Service (SAPS) National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit forcing entry into locked premises.

The raids are being conducted under a search warrant as authorities target businesses suspected of dealing in counterfeit and illicit goods.

National police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk says the operation involves several law enforcement and government agencies working together.

Van Wyk said, “So, as you can see, this is still an active operation, which is led by our National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit. They are supported by several role players, both internal and external. You’ll see members of the Tactical Response Team, Public Order Policing”00.

“We also have officials from the Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit. We have the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Agriculture, the South African Revenue Service Customs Division, and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications. So it’s all hands on deck with these types of operations. Today’s operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the illegal trade in counterfeit and illicit goods,” added Van Wyk.

SAPS National Counterfeit is opening shops that were locked ahead of the raid

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Story by: Nomvuyo Ntanjana