The Muizenberg Pavilion and Sunrise Beach in the Cape Peninsula have been reopened to the public.

This section of the beach was closed as a precautionary measure earlier this month following an electrical failure at a nearby sewer pump station, impacting on the mouth of the Zandvlei area.

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department says it continuously monitored the water quality since the closure and the latest water samples are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines.