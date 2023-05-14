President Cyril Ramaphosa’s envoy, Dr Sydney Mufamadi, says his recent trip to the United States of America was successful. Addressing the media, Dr Mufamadi touches on the controversial Russian vessel Lady R, which docked at Simons Town in the middle of a raging war in Ukraine.

Mufamadi also says they were able to meet relevant stakeholders concerning the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Ramaphosa’s envoy reflects on recent trip to the USA:

Amid a storm caused by the US envoy, Ambassador Reuben Brigety, Dr Sydney Mufamadi says this matter of Lady R that docked in the South African waters in the Western Cape was discussed by the two countries.

Responding to a question about the purpose of an inquiry led by a retired judge on the issue while relevant stakeholders can provide answers, Mufamadi says there’s a need for such an investigation from the weight of the allegations.

Another issue the envoy discussed in Washington was the agreement aimed at ensuring that Africa has access to American markets.

AGOA is nearing renewal and countries that are benefiting from this agreement want to see it renewed. South Africa will be hosting an AGOA summit in August this year.

However, the simmering tension between Pretoria and Washington due to the war in Ukraine has led to fears that South Africa will be excluded from AGOA.

South Africa’s Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, was also on hand to confirm the risk the tension between the two countries poses to trade and investment

On the issue of a warrant of arrest issued for the Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court, Dr Mufamadi says this issue was also discussed.

The Director General of the Department of International Relations and Corporation says South Africa is still looking into this issue.

Dr Mufamadi says they will continue to engage other countries in trying to find a solution to end the war in Ukraine.

South Africa will be attending the G20 meeting in India in September. The issue of the war in Ukraine is likely going to dominate the summit.

But before that, President Ramaphosa will host his BRICS counterparts and the impact of the war in Ukraine will also be high on the agenda.