National Security Advisor to the President, Dr Sydney Mufamadi says he was not handed a report about large-scale fraud and corruption at Eskom.

The utility’s former CEO Andre de Ruyter made explosive allegations of corruption, sabotage and criminal cartels operating at Eskom in a TV interview.

He also said he had briefed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, and Mufamadi on these findings from a private intelligence report.

Mufamadi is appearing before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts, which has been having several meetings to get to the bottom of the allegations.

Parliamentary Committee meets with national security advisor on Eskom allegations

He says he did not brief President Cyril Ramaphosa on the discussions that took place in the meeting with De Ruyter.

“If there was hope, I would take [the] report to [the] President. Such was not expressed to me. The nature of sharing of [the] report was not the handing over of [the] actual report. Mr De Ruyter was telling us about it, my sense [is that] it was a synoptic presentation of the report.”