The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) secretary Bheki Mtolo has dismissed claims that the province’s influence is declining, particularly at the party’s national conferences.

The province was supporting the former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize who stood for the position of ANC president against Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Monday, National Executive Committee (NEC) member Bheki Cele said party members in KwaZulu-Natal were to blame for failing to secure a single position among the governing party’s Top Seven for the second time in a row.

Bheki Cele reacts to newly elected ANC leadership: 11 December 2022

This after Mtolo’s predecessor Mdumiseni Ntuli also lost to Fikile Mbalula for the position of ANC secretary-general. Mtolo says he is adamant that they still have influence.

“The influence of KwaZulu-Natal has not changed, it’s not declining. I’m failing to understand a simple thing. If you go to that conference, when you arrive there, the numbers that Mkhize goes, you can see that KZN still has a huge influence. After the pronouncement on the position of president, we swayed many people’s views in the country because we’ve got a huge influence.’’

