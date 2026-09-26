Mthombeni outlines SAPS strategy to accelerate women’s bodies probe

Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni says a joint command group comprising senior police leadership and crime intelligence officials is meeting regularly to monitor progress in the investigation into the discovery of women’s bodies across the province.

He was speaking in Thembisa following the discovery of another woman’s body in the Vusimusi section of Thembisa South in Ekurhuleni earlier on Saturday.

Mthombeni says they have an experienced team of investigators.

“We are progressing, we are moving, and there is one case in which we have progressed, and we are moving on the leads. But for this one, it’s still at the initial stage, where we are putting our resources together to ensure that we see this matter is resolved. And I said to you, we have put the intervention into two multi-approaches.” says Mthombeni.

[WARNING: GRAPHIC] Ekurhuleni Murders | SAPS Gauteng Provincial Commissioner on latest body found

Safety of women

The discovery of a woman’s body near Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa South has heightened concerns about the safety of women in Gauteng.

Police say the body was found on Saturday morning, with the circumstances surrounding her death still unknown and the investigation at an early stage.

The latest discovery has further alarmed residents, amid a growing number of cases involving women in the region. It brings the number of women’s bodies found in Ekurhuleni over the past two months to 10.

This has once again turned a familiar part of the community into a scene of anguish, with residents questioning how safe they are when stepping outside their homes.

For many women, the growing number of cases has turned an ordinary walk home into a journey of uncertainty and fear.

-Reporting by Culvin Mabasa