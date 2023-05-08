Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala’s, evidence-in-chief and his version on the night of October 26, 2014, when the former Bafana Bafana star was shot and killed has come under serious test at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Thwala last week told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that he ran out of Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus immediately after a gunshot had gone off and had entered the neighbour’s yard to seek refuge.

However, on Monday morning, he found himself at pains trying to explain why he had jumped the wall back into Khumalo’s home when he had not established whether the person who had fired the shot that killed Meyiwa was still in the house.

Thwala has now told the court that he first got confirmation from Khumalo’s mother that the gunman had left the house.

According to Advocate Sipho Ramosepele, a neighbour had made a statement to the effect that Thwala had immediately jumped back into Khumalo’s house after he had entered their yard.

Thwala would not be drawn on commenting on how long he had stayed in the neighbour’s yard before he jumped back into Khumalo’s house except to say it was “not immediately.”

Thwala has also told the court that during the scuffle, which the legal teams have now resolved should better be described as “wrestling”, Khumalo’s sister, Zandi, her mom, Tumelo Madlala, Meyiwa and the two intruders were all in the small kitchen of Gladness Khumalo’s house.

Asked how he had managed to run through everyone who was there to exit the house after the shot had gone off, Thwala says everyone was on the side of the sink and he went passed all of them on the opposite side.

Thwala also says by “small” he doesn’t mean it is too small but only small in relation to other kitchens that he knows.

He earlier said the intruder who had a gun was on the floor being assaulted by Zandi and her mother using Madlala’s crutches.

On Monday, Thwala was at difficulty trying to explain why the other alleged intruder, whom he had described as having a sharp object, had let him walk past him in the kitchen on his way out of the house.

However, the biggest of them all would be the position he had found Meyiwa lying down in the sitting room of Khumalo’s house, on his return from the neighbour’s yard.

Madlala last year told the court that Meyiwa had been lying on the side where there was blood splatter on the floor.

However, Thwala on Monday pointed to the opposite position as to where he had found Meyiwa lying on the floor.

In 2020, Muzi Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonnke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli were charged with Meyiwa’s murder, attempted murder of other witnesses, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It is the state’s case that on the night of October 26, 2014, two intruders allegedly stormed into the Khumalo house in Vosloorus where Meyiwa, Madlala, Gladness, Kelly, Zandi, Longwe, and Thwala were sitting in the lounge watching TV.

The alleged first intruder, who was short, had a hat on, had dreadlocks, and armed with a gun, is said to have demanded cellphones and money. This was moments before he was pushed over by Twala as he (Longwe) ran out of the house just before a commotion ensued in the house in the presence of the second alleged intruder before a shot that killed Meyiwa went off.