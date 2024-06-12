ANC veteran Msimang urges fiscal restraint in proposed GNU

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) veteran Mavuso Msimang points out that the May polls indicate that the people of South Africa have deserted the African National Congress (ANC). He notes that voters have persistently asked for government to provide basic services but they have failed to deliver.

He also stresses that there is a widespread perception among voters that the ANC is not tough enough on corruption.

Cap on over-spending

Msimang has however called on the party to ensure that its proposed Government of National Unity (GNU) puts a cap on over-spending as South Africans face a high cost of living.

The ANC says it favours the system given the present political landscape.

The party says it will seek to include a group of opposition parties in government after losing its majority for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994 following the recent elections.

Msimang says the new government should make the poor its priority.

“Cost of government cannot be seen to be going with something called the handbook, it was designed and the privileges and things that are provided for – the times now are different. Everybody in the nation is suffering.”

“Let’s show even if it is a question of optics and PR that we are sympathetic with the rest of the society and we cut out some of the luxuries,” adds Msimang.

-Reporting by Zihle Mdanyana