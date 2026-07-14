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‘Mr Moloto’ granted R50 000 bail in damage to property case

LADGAG founder Phillimon Moloto appears before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on 14 July 2026.
  • LADGAG founder Phillimon Moloto appears before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on 14 July 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook - The National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa
SABC News

Well-known businessman Phillimon Moloto, known as Mr Moloto, has been granted R50,000 bail after appearing in the Polokwane Magistrates Court in Limpopo on charges of malicious damage to property.

Moloto owns an alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre where young people are treated for substance abuse known as Limpopo Anti-Drugs, Gangsterism, and Crime (LADGAG).

Moloto is accused of torching a signboard at a rehabilitation facility owned by another person.

He also allegedly set a vehicle alight in Seshego.

Moloto was arrested earlier this week following a police investigation into separate arson incidents reported in the area.

Police allege that Moloto set fire to a sign board at rehabilitation centre in Ladanna before allegedly driving to Seshego, where a light motor vehicle was torched.

Police say the vehicle fire spread to a nearby house where several family members were asleep at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The case has been postponed to the 22nd of September 2026 for further police investigations.

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