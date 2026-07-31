Mpumalanga’s coal belt embraces a new energy future

Mpumalanga’s coal belt is embracing a new energy future. The Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Energy Facility has officially begun commercial operations in Bethal.

Its first 155 megawatts mark the start of a 900-megawatt renewable energy programme, aimed at strengthening the country’s electricity supply.

The towering wind turbines now spin across Bethal, generating clean electricity. The first phase delivers 155 megawatts, supplying most of Seriti’s mining operations.

The multi-billion-rand project is also creating jobs and businesses.

When fully developed, the programme will deliver 900 megawatts of renewable power including wind, solar and battery storage.

Coal remains part of Seriti business while investing in clean energy.

“They will continue to invest in coal and clean renewable energy,” says Mike Teke, Seriti Resources Group CEO.

At the official launch of the project, President Cyril Ramaphosa said it is testimony that the Just Energy Transition is moving from policy to action.

“This project underscores the value of the partnership between government, Eskom, the private sector and communities. It shows that South Africa’s Just Energy Transition is being realized through practical action. As a country, we have committed to transition our society and economy along a low-carbon, climate-resilient pathway that is in line with our domestic and international obligations,” said Ramaphosa.

It is envisaged that projects like this will help deliver cleaner, more reliable and more affordable electricity.

Video: Moving towards renewable electricity generation