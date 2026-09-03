Mpumalanga Traffic Inspector to be laid to rest on Saturday

Tributes continue to pour to the Moela family following the tragic incident of 38-year-old Mpumalanga Transport Inspector Kgaugelo Moela.

Moela was allegedly fatally knocked by a minibus taxi along the N4 toll road near Alkmar in the early hours of Monday, while he was on duty.

Moela was stationed at the Ehlanzeni District under the provincial Public Works, Roads and Transport Department, he joined the Traffic Department in February 2015.

The minibus taxi driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident and was later arrested while trying to catch a taxi to Mozambique.

Family members, friends and colleagues converged at the Phola Community Hall in Masoyi on Thursday for the memorial service

Moela is expected to be laid to rest in Phola Village on Saturday.

RELATED VIDEO | Culpable homicide probe launched into Moela’s death