An 80-year-old tradition leader arrested on suspicion of murder is expected to appear in the kaBokweni Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

The provincial Community Safety, Security and Liaison Department has expressed concern about the arrest of the man.

The suspect was arrested last week in connection with the murder of his 49-year-old son.

It is alleged that the man was shot and killed at his home in Matsulu last year.

MEC Vusi Shongwe says: “We are dismayed by the arrest of one of the known chiefs in our town that he is alleged to have been involved in the killing of his son and we would want to take an opportunity to thank the SAPS under the leadership of general Manamela for the swift arrest of this particular chief, who will appear on Monday and answer for his own.”