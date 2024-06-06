Mpumalanga serial rapist sentenced to life imprisonment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Serial rapist, Nkosikhona Ntshalintshali, was sentenced to life plus 110 years by the Mpumalanga High Court. The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, four counts of robbery, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of house-breaking with intent to commit crime.

He committed most of these crimes between November 2008 and June 2009 in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga.

NPA Provincial Spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, says, “Ntshalintshali broke into his victims’ homes, threatened them with a knife and robbed them of their valuables. He also assaulted and accosted some of his victims while walking on the streets where he would drag them to secluded areas.”