The Mpumalanga Health Department has expressed concern about the increase in COVID-19 infections in the province.

The department says over 100 COVID-19 active cases have been registered.

The department has urged people to be cautious as the virus is still in existence and precautionary measures should be observed at all times.

Health MEC, Sasekani Manzini says people should avoid large gatherings this festive season.

