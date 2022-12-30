Some Mpumalanga residents are urging the police to take action against liquor stores that violate the liquor trading hours regulations.

Some establishments do not appear to close on time, while others sell liquor through the backdoor. These complaints come amid growing concern about the increasing number of people being killed in taverns across the province.

During the festive season, drinking establishments such as pubs and taverns are among the busiest. This is because some people consider them to be recreational places.

“We go to pubs to enjoy but the biggest problem is that we end up misbehaving,” a concerned resident explains.

“Sometimes it’s not good to go to taverns because you end up getting injured or killed,” another concerned resident reiterates.

“I get bored when I drink alone. That’s why I prefer to go and drink at a tavern,” a concerned resident said.

In Matsulu outside Mbombela, some residents claim that sometimes some roads become inaccessible because some patrons park their cars on the road.

“We are calling on the owners to work together with the police and ensure that their establishments are closed on time. Where cars are parked on the road they should assist to move them away,” a resident said.

“In our area, there are taverns that are operating day and night. You find people sitting in a tavern until the next day,” another resident said.

This week alone, more than four people have been killed at different taverns in the province. In Kwaggafontein one victim was fatally shot at a tavern while another was assaulted, and burnt to death inside a vehicle early this week.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says they are working hard to ensure that liquor regulations are adhered to.

“And then in terms of the liquor licenses or premises that we charged is about 10 of them and the majority of them are in the Nkangala Region. And in terms of illegal dealing in liquor, we have found about three in Ehlanzeni and Nkangala respectively and one in Gert Sibande. So this shows that indeed we are on the ground. Those who have been found without licenses have been closed down. We are working hard to ensure that there is compliance in our province,” says Mohlala.

Mohlala has called on the tavern owners to strengthen security at their establishments.

