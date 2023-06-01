The Mpumalanga Department of Health has confirmed the first cholera case in the province.

The department revealed that a 73-year-old woman from Phake in the Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality died on Tuesday just a few days after being admitted at the Mmametlhake Hospital last week Friday.

She was admitted at the hospital with diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting after allegedly eating fish.

Director for Communicable Disease programme in the province, Mandla Zwane, says the department has deployed Outbreak Response Team in the municipality to do an investigation on the possible source of infection, contact tracing and for awareness campaigns.

Epicentre

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says Gauteng is the the epicenter of the Cholera outbreak.

Cases have also been reported in Limpopo and the Free State.

During a briefing yesterday, Phaahla says there is a downward trend in the number of cholera cases in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, following an outbreak early this month.

Twenty-three people have died in the area of Hammanskraal, and one in the Free State due to the disease.

Phaahla says while the source of the outbreak remains under investigation, they are optimistic the situation will be contained.

VIDEO | Minister of Health Dr. Joe Phaahla updates on cholera prevention and mortality reduction efforts: