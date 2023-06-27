A young person from the Siyabuswa in Govan Mbeki Local Municipality in Mpumalanga is creating job opportunities and making a difference in the business world.

Lungile Mkhize, who is running a poultry farm, is now competing with the biggest businesses in the sector.

Mkhize is one of the beneficiaries of the Premier’s Youth Development. The Fund has also benefitted close to 100 young people in different sectors.

She has now graduated from being a subsistence farmer to a commercial one, producing chickens and eggs. Her business, Lungile poultry farm, employs eight permanent staff members and about 10 on a part-time basis.

Her dedication and hard work have seen her scoring contracts to supply her produce. She received funding of 2 point 7 million rands a year ago from the Premier’s Youth Development.

“We have done is that we have increased our poultry house, we have built a house that has a capacity of 10 000 chickens, we have installed electricity, boreholes we have also installed an electricity fence to protect the farm from theft and such.”

