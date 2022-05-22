Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane is expected to visit the family of six-year-old Bontle Mashiyane who was found murdered in Mganduzweni outside White River.

Bontle’s mutilated body was found near her home after she was reported missing last month while playing with other children near her home.

Meanwhile, the Mpumalanga Police Provincial Commissioner Semakaleng Manamela visited the family on Saturday.

Manamela is expected to address the media on Sunday morning. It is reported that a number of people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Bontle’s mother has been left devastated by the incident. Permission Mabilane says the manner in which her daughter was found is traumatic.

“I am heartbroken, I didn’t expect this, was looking forward to a brighter future for my child. The time she went missing I was 8 months pregnant, I thank Jehovah that the baby is fine,” says Mabilane.

6-year-old Bontle Mashiyana’s mutilated body found in Mganduzine, Mpumalanga: