Mpumalanga Premier donates a house in honour of Mandela Day

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu, through his foundation, has donated a house to the family of the late Ester Mathenjwa, who tragically lost her life during this year’s floods in Msholozi.

Strong current swept away the 45-year-old Mathenjwa while attempting to cross a local stream in January. The floods also damaged the family’s home.

As part of the Mandela Day initiatives, the Mandla Ndlovu Foundation handed over a five-roomed house to Mathenjwa’s husband and their five children.

Ndlovu says they hope that the family will rebuild their lives after the tragedy.

“We took a decision that we will build this house. So, we want to thank all those that have contributed in building this beautiful house on this special day, Mandela Day. We decided to hand this house back to the family. We are happy. It is a very beautiful house; three-bedroom house. So, we hope that the family can be able to share these three bedrooms.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of homeless people are being catered for at a Mandela Day ‘Lang Tafel’ in the middle of the Cape Town CBD. The event in honour of the global icon is organised by the Community Chest and its partners.

Organisers say it is an invitation for people from every community background, the homeless, and people from all walks of life to share the same public space, sit at the same table, and break bread together.

Chairman of the Board at Community Chest, Dr Richard Noor, says, “Community Chest has been around for 98 years: Madiba would have been 10 when we were formed. Today is obviously a special day, celebrating the legacy of Madiba, but I’d like to believe that Community Chest does that every day. We’re here to serve the most vulnerable in our city, and we partner with various partners and the general public comes on board. Last year, we started the soup kitchens on Bree Street on a small scale. It was always the dream of our CEO to have a Lang Tafel, to do this at scale. So, today, it just culminates what we tested out last year, trying to be true to the spirit of Ubuntu.”