Mpumalanga Premier concerned over low voter registration

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has raised serious concerns about residents who are reluctant to register to vote.

This is after some residents of Emalahleni embarked on a protest to demand improved delivery of basic services on Saturday.

The action affected operations at two voting stations.

This is the Electoral Commission’s final voter registration weekend ahead of the local government elections on November 4.

Ndlovu visited some of the voting stations in Barberton to monitor the registration process.

“In the province, 1.4 million potential voters are not registered. So we want to request that they must go and vote. The target of the province is to have close to nine hundred thousand, but I wanted to have these 1.4 million members voting. If I can have close to 900 thousand new members registering, I would be very happy.”

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