Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has committed to continue assisting youth led businesses. Mtshweni-Tsipane visited Retlakgona Youth Centre in Matibidi village near Graskop as part of celebrating Mandela day.

The Youth centre received a facelift for the benefit of the youth. Career guidance, Entrepreneurship computer basic skills are some of the services being offered.

Matibidi is a small village under the Thaba Chweu Local Municipality. It is impoverished and one of the areas marred by poor basic service delivery protests.

The unemployment rate is also prevalent in the area. As part of celebrating Mandela day, Retlakgona Youth Centre received computers and books. A food garden has also been established at the centre.

The centre provides skill training programmes for free to the young people in the area.

The local tribal authority donated the land for the centre. Chief Kgosigadi Clara Mashile believes that government’s intervention will go a long way in empowering the youth in the area.

“I think there is no even cars going its because they don’t try to go further, once they equip themselves with the mind set that they can do anything, you just need to equip themselves so that thay can believe in themselves,” says Mashile.

The centre manager, Katlego Malele says services at the centre are for free.

“We have a lack of communication amongst our young people, they don’t have much information about career guidance ,entrepreneurship, and then how to write CV’s. There is a high risk of crime and high risk of HIV,” says Malele.

Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane says about three businesses of young people will be funded and given the necessary support in the area.

“They will be identifying potential three youth businesses that are thriving in this area. Procure whatever tools of trade that they need so that they can flourish in their business and make it easier that they thrive. The whole process will be fair and transparent,” says Mtshweni-Tsipane.

Similar Mandela day programmes were held in various parts of the province.